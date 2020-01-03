QUINADS (QUIN) Price Down 38.4% This Week

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a total market cap of $30,583.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00050467 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00332684 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013572 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003419 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010224 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

