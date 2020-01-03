QunQun Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $233,929.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

