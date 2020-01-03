QYNO Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, QYNO has traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $471.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

