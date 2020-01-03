QYNO (QNO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $395.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

