Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RARX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $496,799.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,450 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $47.03 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

