Radium (RADS) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Radium has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $559.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radium has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022005 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,918,910 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,303 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

