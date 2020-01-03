RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. RadNet’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

