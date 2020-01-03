Ragnarok Trading Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $5,752.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,094,120 coins and its circulating supply is 15,672,709 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

