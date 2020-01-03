Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

RRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 127,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Range Resources by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Range Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 66,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

