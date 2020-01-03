Rankingball Gold One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,451.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

