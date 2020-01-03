Rate3 Hits Market Cap of $506,160.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, Coinrail and DDEX. Rate3 has a total market cap of $506,160.00 and $68,554.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, FCoin, ABCC, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, Hotbit, Coinrail, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

