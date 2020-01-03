Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $204,955.00 and $5,918.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

