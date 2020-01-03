Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Hits $119.46 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $119.46 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Bittrex, QBTC and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,212,240,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Nanex, Cryptohub, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Graviex, IDCM, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

