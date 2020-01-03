Raymond James Lowers Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Underperform

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,652,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

