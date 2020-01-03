Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 187.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.76.

Shares of RTN opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a one year low of $149.26 and a one year high of $224.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average is $197.16.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

