RealChain Market Cap Hits $84,408.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market cap of $84,408.00 and $2,750.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,399,702 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

