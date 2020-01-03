RealChain Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $84,532.00 and $2,928.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,412,550 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.