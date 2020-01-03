Rebecca Cantieri Sells 1,772 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $32,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,190 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $75,420.00.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter valued at $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

