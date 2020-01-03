Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER):

12/30/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €63.60 ($73.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €58.80 ($68.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHER opened at €70.80 ($82.33) on Friday. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a one year high of €71.16 ($82.74). The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.49.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

