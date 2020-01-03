Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

12/30/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

12/21/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

12/12/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

12/4/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – Eton Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,123. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

