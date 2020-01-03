Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/1/2020 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2019 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2019 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Jumia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2019 – Jumia Technologies is now covered by analysts at Renaissance Capital. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Jumia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Jumia Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Jumia Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 16,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,960. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $514.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

