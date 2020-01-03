Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $9.00 to $12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Maxar Technologies was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

11/14/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

11/6/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.50.

11/6/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MAXR stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 883,540 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

