Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NuVasive (NUVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

1/2/2020 – NuVasive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

12/13/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

