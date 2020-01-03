Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP):

1/3/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BIP opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.