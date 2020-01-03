Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

12/31/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 6,350 ($83.53) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/3/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,000 ($118.39) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/26/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RB stock opened at GBX 6,173 ($81.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,034.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,191.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

