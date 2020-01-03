Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

12/5/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.86.

11/19/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/18/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/15/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

11/11/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/6/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD reported not so encouraging Q3 results, wherein earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. Softness in Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom vertical is a concern. Further, increasing expenses amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability. Nonetheless, both earnings and revenues improved year over year. Robust adoption of Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors drove year-over-year growth. Further, the accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a catalyst. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain favors growth prospects. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

NASDAQ AMD opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $11,596,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

