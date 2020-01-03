Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) in the last few weeks:

12/31/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,725 ($62.15).

12/17/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,270 ($69.32).

12/16/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,100 ($53.93).

12/3/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/2/2019 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67).

11/29/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.93) price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/27/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/4/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,491 ($59.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,322.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63.

Get Rio Tinto plc alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.