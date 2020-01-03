Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.37% of Red Lion Hotels worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 373,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 624,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RLH opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

