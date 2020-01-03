Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) One Day Volume Hits $88,858.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $88,858.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.