RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $203,637.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. RED has a market capitalization of $203,637.00 and $38,096.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, RED has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.