ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $27,260.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057826 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00591389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00234835 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bisq, YoBit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

