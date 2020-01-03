RedFOX Labs (RFOX) One Day Volume Tops $51,150.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $890,266.00 and $51,150.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00387017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00073219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00108649 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000351 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RFOX is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

