Refereum Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $73,839.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Cobinhood and Gate.io. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

