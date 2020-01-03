Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.43.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

REG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 345,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

