Relex (RLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239,687.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Relex has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Relex has a market capitalization of $239,687.00 and $180.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

