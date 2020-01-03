Remme (REM) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.40 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, Kuna and IDEX. Remme has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $124,684.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.05811176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

