Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0037

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $141,976.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, DEx.top and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit, DEx.top and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.