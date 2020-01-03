Ren Reaches Market Cap of $29.71 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, IDEX and Huobi Global. Ren has a market cap of $29.71 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

