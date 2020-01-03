RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

