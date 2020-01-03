Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $41.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after buying an additional 2,049,773 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 91.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 819,667 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after purchasing an additional 801,780 shares during the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.