Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCII. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

