Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Sells $179,440.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. 1,362,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.74 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

