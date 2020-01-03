Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 3rd (AA, AAON, ABG, ACHV, AEGN, AER, AEZS, AFLYY, AGYS, AIFS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 3rd:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.