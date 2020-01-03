Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 3rd (AA, AAON, ABG, ACHV, AEGN, AER, AEZS, AFLYY, AGYS, AIFS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 3rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

