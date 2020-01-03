Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/3/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

12/13/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

11/14/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/7/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

11/7/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

IONS opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,442. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 307,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,161 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

