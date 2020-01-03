Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TUI (TUI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TUI (LON: TUI) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

12/16/2019 – TUI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/13/2019 – TUI had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating.

LON TUI opened at GBX 974 ($12.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,003.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 901.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. TUI AG has a 12 month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

