Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 3rd (AAL, AAWW, ABBV, ABUS, ABVC, ACIU, ACRS, ADES, ADMA, ADMS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 3rd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sprint (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

