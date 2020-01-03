Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 3rd (AAL, AAWW, ABBV, ABUS, ABVC, ACIU, ACRS, ADES, ADMA, ADMS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 3rd:
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GNC (NYSE:GNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Sprint (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
