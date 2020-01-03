Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Hits $0.0075

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin and CoinZest. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $14,593.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinZest and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

