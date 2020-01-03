Reviewing China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Regency Affiliates (NASDAQ:RAFI)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Regency Affiliates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $496.16 million 0.20 $2.38 million $0.08 39.13 Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Affiliates.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Regency Affiliates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 1.14% 1.63% 0.75% Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Regency Affiliates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Regency Affiliates on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, the People's Republic of China.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.