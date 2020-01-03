Reviewing Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) & PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lumentum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and PowerFleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.57 billion 4.08 -$36.40 million $3.30 25.06 PowerFleet $53.06 million 3.64 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -29.59

PowerFleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumentum. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumentum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum -2.18% 17.81% 9.78% PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lumentum and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 0 14 1 3.07 PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lumentum currently has a consensus price target of $76.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.33%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Lumentum.

Volatility and Risk

Lumentum has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumentum beats PowerFleet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; optical transceivers for fiber channel and Ethernet applications; integrated fiber optic transceivers; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

