Reviewing Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and IZEA Worldwide (OTCMKTS:IZEA)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide -29.28% -52.06% -23.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and IZEA Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $5.23 million 4.73 $920,000.00 N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $20.10 million 0.49 -$5.72 million ($0.67) -0.42

Mastermind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mastermind and IZEA Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mastermind beats IZEA Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

